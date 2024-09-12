Town & Country East: Affordable Residential Lot in Talisay City

In today’s fast-paced world, city life often feels overwhelming with its constant hustle and never-ending pace. The appeal of a peaceful suburban retreat, especially in affordable and low-cost housing and residential lots in Talisay City, has never been more compelling. Imagine living in a home where lush greenery and spacious surroundings meet just minutes away from the vibrant energy of the city. Here, you can find the perfect balance of serenity and convenience.
Town & Country East: A Master-Planned Community in Talisay City
Town & Country East is a premier 6-hectare residential development by Active Group, located in Brgy. Matab-ang, east of Talisay City, Negros Occidental. This master-planned community is strategically positioned along the Circumferential Road, offering easy access to Bacolod-Silay International Airport and Talisay City proper. Its prime location ensures that residents are well-connected to both Silay and Bacolod City, combining the best of city conveniences with the tranquility of suburban living. This unique combination makes Town & Country East one of the emerging investment hotspots in Visayas.
Countryside Charm with City Access
Nestled in the peaceful countryside of Talisay City, Town & Country East offers a serene backdrop with expansive meadows and breathtaking views of Mount Mandalagan. This setting allows you to savor the morning coffee with the soothing sounds of birdsong or plan an evening outing in Bacolod’s lively atmosphere. The community offers a seamless balance between the calming influence of rural living and the dynamic energy of urban life. Whether you're enjoying the quiet of your surroundings or diving into the excitement of the city, Town & Country East provides the ideal living environment.
Modern Amenities for a Comfortable Lifestyle
Designed to cater to contemporary needs, Town & Country East features a variety of modern amenities that enhance both relaxation and recreation. The community boasts a Multi-Purpose Clubhouse where you can host gatherings and social events. Spend quality time with your family by the Adult and Kiddie Pools, which are perfect for leisurely weekends or warm evenings. The Basketball Court and Play Area are designed to offer entertainment for all ages, ensuring that everyone in the family has something to enjoy.
For those who appreciate nature and peaceful moments, the development includes Pocket Parks and Open Spaces. These areas provide perfect spots for leisurely strolls, quiet reflection, or simply enjoying the beauty of your surroundings. Town & Country East’s amenities cater to a slower pace of life, making it an ideal choice for families seeking a more relaxed and fulfilling lifestyle in an affordable residential lot in Talisay City.
Spacious Lots for Your Dream Home
One of the standout features of Town & Country East is its generously sized residential lots, which range from 150 to 566 square meters. This variety allows for great flexibility in designing your dream home. Whether you envision a cozy cottage, a spacious family residence, or a luxurious garden haven, you’ll find the space you need to create a living environment tailored to your needs. The ample lot sizes provide room for personal touches such as a home garden, playground, or outdoor entertainment area, all within the framework of this master-planned community.
Ready for Development
Town & Country East is fully equipped with essential utilities, including water, electricity, and sewage systems. This ensures a smooth transition from purchase to construction, allowing you to start building your dream home without delay. The development’s readiness for immediate construction makes it one of the most attractive options for affordable housing in Talisay City. With these infrastructures in place, you can focus on designing and constructing the home you’ve always dreamed of.
Balanced Lifestyle in a Prime Location
Living at Town & Country East offers a perfect balance between a peaceful suburban pace and the convenience of city life. You can enjoy a more mindful, less stressful daily routine without the traffic jams and pollution commonly associated with urban living. At the same time, when you crave the excitement of city life, Bacolod City is just a short drive away. This balance between tranquility and connectivity makes Town & Country East an ideal location for fostering personal well-being and strengthening family bonds.
Talisay City: An Emerging Investment Hotspot
Town & Country East is not only a residential option but also part of Talisay City, one of the emerging investment hotspots in Visayas. The city's strategic location and ongoing development make it an appealing destination for both investors and homebuyers. The growing demand for affordable and low-cost housing in this area underscores the city’s potential as a lucrative investment opportunity. With its blend of modern amenities, strategic location, and attractive pricing, Talisay City is poised for continued growth and development.
Start Your Journey to a Balanced Lifestyle Today
If you’re ready to make a move towards a richer, more balanced lifestyle, Town & Country East offers the ideal setting for your future. This development provides an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy tranquil suburban living while remaining close to urban conveniences. Explore how Town & Country East can be the perfect backdrop for your new beginning.
For more information about our available properties or to start your journey towards owning a home in Town & Country East, please visit our website at www.activegroup.com.ph. You can also send us a message at sales.negros@activegroup.com.ph or call us at 0933-450-1374. We look forward to helping you find your new home and embracing a lifestyle that blends comfort, convenience, and community. Your new beginning awaits!