Town & Country East: Affordable Residential Lot in Talisay City

In today’s fast-paced world, city life often feels overwhelming with its constant hustle and never-ending pace. The appeal of a peaceful suburban retreat, especially in affordable and low-cost housing and residential lots in Talisay City, has never been more compelling. Imagine living in a home where lush greenery and spacious surroundings meet just minutes away from the vibrant energy of the city. Here, you can find the perfect balance of serenity and convenience.

Town & Country East: A Master-Planned Community in Talisay City

Town & Country East is a premier 6-hectare residential development by Active Group, located in Brgy. Matab-ang, east of Talisay City, Negros Occidental. This master-planned community is strategically positioned along the Circumferential Road, offering easy access to Bacolod-Silay International Airport and Talisay City proper. Its prime location ensures that residents are well-connected to both Silay and Bacolod City, combining the best of city conveniences with the tranquility of suburban living. This unique combination makes Town & Country East one of the emerging investment hotspots in Visayas.

Countryside Charm with City Access

Nestled in the peaceful countryside of Talisay City, Town & Country East offers a serene backdrop with expansive meadows and breathtaking views of Mount Mandalagan. This setting allows you to savor the morning coffee with the soothing sounds of birdsong or plan an evening outing in Bacolod’s lively atmosphere. The community offers a seamless balance between the calming influence of rural living and the dynamic energy of urban life. Whether you're enjoying the quiet of your surroundings or diving into the excitement of the city, Town & Country East provides the ideal living environment.