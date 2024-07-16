Transport groups appeal to Benitez to listen to their sentiments

The transport groups in Bacolod City appealed to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to also listen to the sentiments of the traditional jeepney drivers and not only the group of modernized vehicles.

This, was after hundreds of members of traditional jeepneys as well as the modernized vehicles held its first State of the Transport Address (SOTA) at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) grounds on Monday morning, July 15.

Lilian Sembrano, president of Kabacod Negros Transport Organization (Knetco), said it's a special day for the transport groups and it's a nationwide activity (SOTA).

" We were surprised that on the day of our activity, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued a Board Resolution No. 053 allowing the individual operations of public utility jeepney (PUJ) on a low number of authorized units ( NAU) routes to operate on their existing routes without the need for applying consolidation but subject to the eventual approval of the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) or the Route Rationalization Plan (RRP)," she said.

She added they are hopeful that they can renew their franchise so they can serve the riding public.

Sembrano noted that they considered it as their temporary victory on their call to allow them to operate in the city.

" Now, we don't have a deadline for the consolidation, we will study this resolution and we will continue our fight for the five-year franchise as individual operators," Sembrano said.

She said they will hold a dialogue with the mayor and they will air their sentiments.

Sembrano noted that their activity was attended by at least 800 PUJ drivers and modernized vehicles.

It was participated by members of Knetco-Transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston), United Negros Drivers and Operators Center (Undoc) Piston, Western Visayas No to PUV Phaseout Coalition, and some individual operators.

Sembrano said they are hopeful that their concern will be included in the State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 22./MAP