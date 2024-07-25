Transport groups express gratitude to Senators

The transport groups in Bacolod City expressed their gratitude to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Senators Raffy Tulfo, and JV Ejercito for their action on the suspension of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

Noli Rosales, secretary-general of Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and member of the United Negros Drivers and Operators Center (Undoc), said they are hopeful that the Senate will release the copy of the resolution for the suspension of the PUV Modernization Program by next week.

Rosales, who attended the Senate hearing on Tuesday, July 23, along with other transport group leaders in Bacolod City, said after the issuance of the resolution, they can operate on their respective routes in Bacolod City.

" We are hopeful to have our official receipt or certificate of registration, franchise, and other documents so we can operate legally," he said.

Ejercito earlier said they hold it in abeyance until the problems and challenges have been resolved including the consolidation, and rationalization of the routes, supply, and the financial scheme which is very vital in the program.

" The financial packages are vital because it is expensive which the operators cannot afford," Ejercito said./MAP.