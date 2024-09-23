Transport groups eye to hold transport strike this week

The transport groups in Bacolod City are now planning to hold a two-day transport strike this week to express their dismay over the recent incident where their four leaders and two other members were arrested by Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) on September 18, at Lacson Street.

Rudy Catedral, president of Bacolod Alliance of Commuters Operators and Drivers Inc. (BACOD)-Manibela, who was one of the leaders arrested on September 18, said yesterday they are still finalizing the dates of their transport strike that will be held this week.

However, he said they will hold a protest rally on Monday, September 23, to support the national transport groups who hold a two-day nationwide transport strike starting on September 23.

He added the national transport groups also condemned the action of the local authorities for hurting and dispersing them using water cannon.

On September 18, Catedral along with Lilian Sembrano, president of Kabacod Negros Transport Organization (KNETCO); Rodolfo Gardose, chairman of United Negros Drivers and Operator Center-Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (UNDOC PISTON); Eric Bindoy, secretary-general of (UNDOC PISTON), Shalimar Saleut, member of BACOD; and Melchor Umangayon, a member of KNETCO, were arrested for allegedly stoning the police.

Catedral, Sembrano, Gardose, Bindoy and Saleut, who were charged for disobedience to an agent of a person in authority, were released on Wednesday evening, September 18, after posting bail of P3,000 each.

Umangayon, who was charged with direct assault upon an agent of a person in authority, was released on Thursday evening, September 19, after posting bail of P36,000.

Catedral said the transport strike will be participated by at least 1,000 drivers and operators of traditional jeepneys who are members of BACOD-Manibela, KNETCO, and UNDOC PISTON.

He said it was their initial plan to hold the transport strike here on September 23 and 24, however, the Permits and Licensing Division failed to issue them a permit.

“We applied a permit on Friday, September 20, but they rejected our application. They told us that we must secure a permit before the conduct of rally, but now they refused to issue a permit,” he added.

Catedral noted that police also told them that they can hold a rally at the Old City Hall Foundation of Justice even they don’t have a permit because it’s a freedom park area.

“Let’s see if they will allow us to hold a protest rally at the Old City Hall Foundation of Justice since they refused to give us a permit,” he added.

Catedral said their members will not bring their units so that they will not cause traffic in the area.

“Currently, at least 1,000 public utility jeepneys are plying without permit or franchise so it’s our request to the national government to allow us to renew our permit so that we can serve our commuters here,” he said.

He added that for now, the numbers of modernized vehicles in Bacolod are not enough to cater the commuters in various areas in the city.

Moreover, Catedral said they are also planning to file charges against the personnel of BCPO this week especially, the ground commander during the incident. /MAP