Transport groups stage protest inside BCGC

At least 40 members of the transport groups in Bacolod City held a protest rally at the lobby of Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) to air their sentiments to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez regarding the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) on Wednesday, August 28.

Lieutenant Colonel Lester Leada, Chief of Operations of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), said the transport groups failed to secure a permit and illegally assembled at the lobby of BCGC around 7:30 a.m.

He said the groups, who were seen wearing their uniform t-shirts, were carrying placards and tarpaulin inside the BCGC.

He added that retired colonel Primitivo Tabujara, head of the Public Order and Safety Office (POSO), talked to the officials of the transport groups and agreed to disperse their groups peacefully.

Leada noted that the transport groups should hold their rally at the designated freedom park of the city.

“It alarmed some of the taxpayers inside the BCGC because they were carrying placards and tarpaulin. We can file a case against them, but because of the consideration that they dispersed peacefully, we will give them a chance and if they do it again, we will file a case,” Leada said.

For his part, Tabujara said the transport group leaders peacefully talked with them and stopped their rally around 10 a.m.

He said the transport groups pretended as taxpayers and they changed their t-shirts inside the BCGC, adding that the rally also interrupted some of the operations at BCGC.

Tabujara also ordered the temporary closure of some of the entrance doors at BCGC yesterday to avoid similar incident. He tasked his personnel to check the bags of the individuals who are entering BCGC.

Moreover, Lilian Sembrano, president of Kabacod Negros Transport Organization (Knetco), said it’s a surprise protest because it’s almost one year that Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez failed to listen to their sentiments.

“He continues to discriminate our group (unconsolidated traditional jeepneys) and he only listened to the groups of Federation of Bacolod Drivers Association (Febacda) and Sentrong Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Negros (SSTONE),” she said.

She added that they want to air their sentiments to the mayor to address the PUVMP issues.

Sembrano noted that the city government should suspend or repeal the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), and they will be allowed to renew their franchises.

“ The city government has a big role so that we can renew our franchise, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) should disregard the Board Resolution No. 053,” Sembrano said.

She said they are hopeful that Mayor Benitez will hold a meeting with their group this week to address the problem of the traditional jeepney drivers.

The rally was participated by the members of United Negros Transport Coalition led by Knetco-Piston, Bacolod Kambyada Manibela, and United Negros Drivers and Operator Center-Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Undoc-Piston)./MAP