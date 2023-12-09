Transport groups to hold strike on December 13

The transport groups in Bacolod will hold a strike on December 13 to oppose the deadline set by the government for the phaseout of traditional jeepneys.

Rudy Catedral, president of Bacolod Alliance for Commuters Operators and Drivers (Bacod), said Friday, December 8, that they will continue their protest if the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will not release a new memorandum circular regarding the phaseout of the traditional jeepneys.

He said that based on the LTFRB’s Memorandum Circular (MC) 2023-17, all traditional jeepneys are allowed to operate by virtue of an extended provisional authority (PA) until December 31.

He added that this will be a nationwide transport strike along with the Manibela and Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) in Manila.

Aside from Bacod, Cathedral noted that they will be joined United Negros Drivers and Operators Center (Undoc), Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), and others.

Catedral said until now, the government is not ready for the modernization program.

He said they resisted the consolidation requirement, adding that this might result in the monopoly of public transportation.

Catedral said they are hopeful that the national government will extend their PA so they can continue their operation.

"As long as there's not enough budget for the modernization program, the LTFRB should extend our PAs for years," he said.

He added they also asked the LTFRB to allow their five year franchise.

Catedral disclosed that their protest will be participated by at least 800 traditional jeepney drivers in Bacolod City.*