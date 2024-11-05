Tribu Valmorados Lupidad Wins Pintaflores Festival Queen 2024

Tribu Valmorados Lupidad’s Princess Mae Marinay bested the other five contestants in the Pintaflores Festival Queen 2024 last night, Nov. 2 held at the city auditorium.

Marina, a Central Philippines State University (CPSU) San Carlos Branch student also earned four minor awards: Best Solo Performance, Best Group Performance, Best in Production Number, and Miss Photogenic.

Virginia Mae Jagdon of Tribu Euzkara was named 1st runner-up and awarded Best Festival Queen Costume, while Julie Vie Bula from Tribu Sumilaw secured the 2nd runner-up.

Consolation prizes were awarded to Dhlainedzy Bayotas of Tribu Busilak, Sanjay Mea Paradero of Tribu Bagnao Uno, and Sharalyn Joy Labrador of Lumad Sipawaynon, with Labrador also recognized as Miss Professionalism.

Winners and minor awardees received cash prizes ranging from P5,000 to P20,000.

In addition to the cash prizes, San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo paid P5,000 to each contestant.

Executive Assistant to the City Mayor Airene Rose Gustilo said the Pintaflores Festival is more than just a competition, it is a vibrant celebration of the city's culture, history, and artistry. She also invited everyone to participate and enjoy the festival on Nov. 5.

SP Member Victoriana Cabili, Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Marydawn Cañetan, and barangay officials were also present during the event.