'Trillion Peso March' in Negros generally peaceful

THE anti-corruption protest actions dubbed as the “Trillion Peso March” were generally peaceful, with no major incidents reported across the region, a Police Regional Office Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) official said.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said a total of 869 personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) were deployed to ensure the safety and security of rally participants and the general public.

The deployment included units from Civil Disturbance Management, the Regional Support Services Force, Special Weapons and Tactics, Traffic Marshals, LED Marshals, Area Security teams, Mobile Area Security teams, Covert Security, Route Security for both motor vehicles and motorcycles, Perimeter Security personnel, as well as negotiators and investigators.

Malong said they worked in full coordination with partner agencies, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, Bureau of Fire Protection, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and various force multipliers.

She said this inter-agency effort ensured the smooth and secure conduct of activities in all monitored areas.

She added that in Bacolod City, two rally groups held separate assemblies before converging at the Bacolod City Public Plaza.

Malong noted that, according to the monitoring of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), a group from Lupit Church started their activity at 11:50 a.m., departed at 1:15 p.m., and arrived at the plaza at 1:48 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Capitol Lagoon assembly started at noon, departed at 1:12 p.m., and reached the plaza at 1:51 p.m., concluding their program at 4:29 p.m.

Malong said all rallyists peacefully dispersed, and no incidents were reported throughout the activity.

“Overall, around 1,300 individuals joined this assembly,” Malong said.

Moreover, in Negros Oriental, Malong said the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office also monitored a peaceful rally on Pantawan Boulevard in Dumaguete City from 3:29 p.m. to 5:39 p.m., with an estimated 70 individuals participating. No significant incidents were recorded.

“PRO-NIR assesses the overall situation as generally peaceful, with the security coverage implemented deemed effective and well-coordinated. The successful management of the protest activities reflects the strong collaboration between law enforcement units, partner agencies, and the community,” Malong said.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also commended all PNP personnel for their professionalism and diligence in managing the security operations, and extended his appreciation to the rally organizers, participants, and the entire community for responsibly observing the safety and security protocols put in place.

He emphasized that the peaceful outcome of the day’s activities demonstrates the shared commitment of both law enforcement and the public to ensuring orderly civic engagement.

PRO-NIR reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the people’s constitutional right to peaceful assembly while maintaining public order and safety across the region. (MAP)