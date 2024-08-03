Trinio-Caña: ‘Comelec is open every Saturday’

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bacolod City is also open every Saturday to accommodate the registrants for the 2025 midterm elections, City Election Officer lawyer KathrinaTrinio-Caña said Wednesday, July 31.

Trinio-Caña said they are conducting voter registration from Monday until Saturday, but it has been observed that every Saturday, only a few registrants visit their office.

“To avoid long queues, our registrants should visit our office early and comply with the requirements especially, the students and those who are working,” she said.

Trinio-Caña noted that from July 29 until August 1, 2024, they held a satellite registration in SM City Mall and they will return to their office on Friday, August 2.

Trinio-Caña said they can accommodate at least 500 applicants a day excluding the persons with disability and senior citizens.

She said the registrants should bring their IDs with photocopies, and birth certificates for those 18 to 19 years old.

If their residence is not stated on the ID, they should bring proof of their residence or billing statements, like water bills or electric bills.

For those who do not have an ID, they should bring their guarantor with a photocopy of the latter's ID.

The Comelec clarified that it is not accepting the barangay certification or certificate of residency coming from the barangay, as well as police clearance./ MAP.