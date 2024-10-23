TS Kristine floods Barangay Sum-ag

A total of 111 families in Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City composed of 356 individuals who were affected by floods due to heavy rains caused by tropical storm Kristine on Monday, October 21, are still at the evacuation centers at Sum-ag Elementary School, Eunice Ciocon, Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (LDRRMO) Officer III, on Tuesday, October 21.

Ciocon said the city also provided food to the affected families and expected them to return to their homes as soon as the waters will subside.

Aside from Barangay Sum-ag, at least eight families composed of 29 individuals were also evacuated to M.G Medalla Integrated School in Barangay Pahanocoy on Monday.

Ciocon said all of them already returned to their homes on Tuesday.

Earl Edward Ramirez, operation's chief of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), earlier said they monitored seven flooded areas in Barangay Sum-ag such as in Purok Fatima 1, Purok Fatima 2, Purok San Jose 1, Purok Nami-Nami, Purok San Jose 2, Purok Kaisahan, and New Economic Highway.

He said they also monitored four flooded areas in Barangay Pahanocoy such as in Villa Lourdes, NHA 4, Purok Hanapbuhay, and Purok Maninihon.

He added most of the affected families were living near a creek in said barangays.

Moreover, Alma Gustilo, head of the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) also said they are now conducting an assessment of the situation of their homes so they can provide additional assistance to the affected families, adding that they are also validating other families who were affected by flood in Barangay Sum-ag. /MAP