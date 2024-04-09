Tuburan Sunset View reopens in EB Magalona

Sunset lovers and partygoers flocked to the Tuburan Sunset View as it reopened to the public recently.

This tourist destination is located at the Seaport of Barangay Tuburan in E. B. Magalona. It is open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only.

The reopening last Saturday, April 6, was led by Mayor Marvin Malacon, Vice Mayor Eric Matulac, and Executive Assistant Matthew Louis Malacon.

Also attending the event were Sangguniang Bayan Members Edgardo Agravante Jr. and Reylan Gamboa Sr., and all barangay and SK officials of Barangay Tuburan, led by Punong Barangay Rolly Isogon.

Uprising Band and drag queens Laura and Boomba Wilma entertained the crowd on reopening night.

The Tuburan Sunset View is operated by the Municipal Government, under the supervision of MENRO and the Barangay Council.

The centerpiece of this tourist destination is a two-storey viewing deck from where tourists enjoy an unobstructed view of the lovely sunset. (PR)