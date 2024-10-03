Tulfo brothers top Pulse Asia senatorial poll in September

ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo and his brother, broadcaster Ben Tulfo, dominated the list of top senatorial preferences for the 2025 midterm elections, based on the latest Pulse Asia Ulat ng Bayan survey.

The survey from Sept. 6 to 13 placed Erwin Tulfo at the top with a voter preference rating of 60.8 percent, while Ben Tulfo ranked second with 49.6 percent.

Former Senate President Vicente Sotto III closely trailed the Tulfos with 48.0 percent.

Rounding out the top five were incumbent senators Pia Cayetano and Christopher “Bong” Go with 41.3 percent and 40.3 percent, respectively.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte ranked sixth with 38 percent, followed by Makati City Mayor Abby Binay with 37.5 percent and Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. at 35.9 percent.

Completing the top 12 are former senators Panfilo Lacson (35.5 percent) and Manny Pacquiao (31.9 percent), as well as incumbent senators Imee Marcos (29.8 percent) and Ronald Dela Rosa (26.2 percent).

The Pulse Asia survey question was: "If the May 2025 elections were to be held today, whom of the following personalities would you vote for as senator?"

It allowed respondents to select up to 12 candidates.

The survey also noted that 2.4 percent of the respondents said they do not know who to vote for, 1.5 percent refused to answer, while 3.2 percent said they have no preferred senatorial candidate. (PNA)