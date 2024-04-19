TUP grad tops ECE board exam

A graduate of the Technological University of the Philippines - Visayas (TUP-V) in Talisay City topped the April 2024 Electronics Engineering Licensure Examinations (ECELE) held April 11-12 given by the Board of Electronics Engineering.

TUPVian Niele Shem Bañas topped the board with an average of 91.80 percent; the University also achieved a 71.05% overall passing rate, surpassing the 42.49% national average in the ECELE and named the No. 1 Top Performing School in the 2024 Electronics Technician (ECT) Licensure Examination.

According to Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), 1,330 out of 3,130 passed the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination and 1,819 out of 2,538 passed the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales and Tuguegarao.

Meanwhile, TUP-V campus director Dr. Eric A. Malo-oy said Bañas is expected to receive a topnotcher incentive of P200,000.

Malo-oy added that the University attributes its success in board examination, particularly in the engineering and engineering technology programs not only to its curriculum development programs, laboratory, and equipment augmentation but to the commitment of each faculty and staff to delivering quality education.

“Truly TUP Visayas is the home of Topnotchers in Engineering and Engineering Technology Education in the country,” he said. (PR)