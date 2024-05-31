Bacolod

TUP-VISAYAS earns Ched-6 Quality Awards

Ched-6 Director Raul Alvarez, Jr (4th from left) awarded TUPV’s Campus Director Dr. Eric Malo-oy with Rutchel Pabalinas, Dr. Patrick John Delumpa, and Edcel Gaitan assisted by Ched-6 regional officials Engr. Rex Casiple, Dr. Gregorio Perez, and Dr. Danebeth Narzoles during the 3rd regional quality award was conducted in celebration of the 4th Higher Education Day and the 30th Ched Founding Anniversary, with the theme “Transformative and Resilient Higher Education.”Contributed photo

Technological University of the Philippines-Visayas (TUP-V) received two citations during the 3rd Regional Quality Awards held at the Urdaneta Hall, University of San Agustin in Iloilo City, Wednesday, May 29.

Commission on Higher Education (Ched) Regional Director Raul Alvarez Jr. awarded TUP-Visayas for their outstanding board performance as the Number 5 performing school in the February 2024 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination (MELE) with a rating of 85.71 percent.

Likewise, the university was cited for its remarkable accomplishment in obtaining a 100% certificate of program compliance (CPOC) for all its undergraduate program offerings. The same demonstrates the institution’s unwavering commitment to quality and excellence in higher education.

Dr. Eric Malo-oy, TUP-V Campus Director, received the awards with university officials Rutchel Pabalinas, Dr. Parick John Delumpa, and Edcel Gaitan.

The 3rd regional quality award was conducted to celebrate the 4th Higher Education Day and the 30th Ched Founding Anniversary with the theme “Transformative and Resilient Higher Education.”*

