Turnover of financial assistance to scholars in Taiwan

Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson led the distribution of financial assistance

worth P600,000 to 10 scholars of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, who will be taking up postgraduate studies under the Department of Green Technology for the Sustainability Master’s Program at Nan Hua University in Taiwan.

The financial assistance will defray various expenses, such as visa applications, medical test fees, and airfare to Taiwan.

They are Elayca Mae M. Divinagracia, Mariella P. Babarano, Sheila Mar T. Malunes, Aleah Jean S. Gallardo, Reka R. Calumberan, Joventh A Banilad, Cuthy A. Saylo, Michelle E. Vasquez, Lady Alezza B. Gemoto, and Lovern Mae M. Catalbas.

Six of the scholars were graduates from Central Philippines State University while four of them graduated from Catholic Ming Yuan College in the Municipality of Murcia.

Also present during the turnover activity are Negros Occ. Scholarship Program Head Karen Dinsay, Fr. Yongxing Cui, and Mariam Castel of Catholic Ming Yuan College.