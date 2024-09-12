Turnover of temporary Manokan Country facility postponed

The SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SPHI) has asked the City Government of Bacolod to give them another 10 days extension to turn over the facility to the tenants of the Manokan Country at the terminal hub of the mall, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Wednesday, September 11.

“Supposedly, SM Prime scheduled to turn over the facility to the tenants on September 12 or within this week, but they asked for an extension to turn over the facility on September 25,” Ting said.

He said the SM Prime is still installing the exhaust fans in all stalls.

He added they will also hold a meeting with the tenants of the Manokan Country so they can start to transfer their things to their temporary space at the terminal hub of the mall.

Ting noted that the tenants should also check their space early so that they can fix it this week and start their operation on September 25.

Manokan Country has a total of 27 tenants, but only 26 of them were operating in the area.

Of 26 tenants, 24 agreed to transfer to the temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City while the two other affected tenants have their location to continue their businesses.

On October 20, 2023, the city government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime to redevelop the iconic Manokan Country.

SM Prime has already turned over P131.89 million to the city government to redevelop Manokan Country.

Of the 27 tenants, seven of them will not be allowed to transfer to the temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City after they failed to settle their arrears with the city government.

Ting said a total of 10 tenants were identified with big arrears earlier, but only three of them indicated that they wanted to settle their accounts with the city.

“As of Tuesday, the seven tenants still failed to settle their arrears so we will not allow them to transfer to their temporary space,” he said./MAP.