TWG to convene for NIR IRR

Sixth District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez will push for regional agencies to put up satellite offices in the three provinces of the Negros Island Region (NIR).

Alvarez said on Thursday that she will propose the meeting of the NIR TWG set for next week to be presided over by Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos.

Initially, the TWG meeting was set for Friday, August 2 but was postponed to next week. Alvarez, however, said the meeting will discuss the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the NIR.

The TWG is composed of the three governors, regional directors of national agencies, and congressmen under the NIR.

Also attending the TWG meeting are representatives from the DILG, the Department of Budget and Management, and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA). (TDE)