Twin champions of Bailes de Luces 2024

La Castellana Ignites 2024The town of La Castellana has once again captured the attention of the locals, visitors, and netizens with the successful staging of the Bailes de Luces recently.

The first major town festival to grace the province this 2024, Bailes de Luces showcases the town's talents and creativity in performing with lights.

Barangay Robles comes back as this year’s champion in the festival’s Arena Dance Competition Category A.

Punong Barangay Joefred Zapanta shared that he talked and gave breaks to their local artists to push their passion and dedication to their crafts.

They also bagged several awards--Best in Muse (Sweet Dawn Cañonera), Best Number Bearer (Asher Jungco), Best in Float, Best in Street Dancing Competition, Best in Costume, and Best in Lighting Effects.

“Every time Brgy. Robles joins Bailes de Luces, we always bring something new. We also come with innovations and draw inspiration from fresh concepts,” said the barangay chariperson.

Meanwhile, the mixed group composed of small Barangays Lalagsan and Camandag was the hailed champion in Category B.

Last year, the festival also won the Gold Award in the foreign category on the "Powerful Daegu Festival" in Daegu City, South Korea.

It was all fun and peaceful despite the crowded festival site.

Mayor Rhummyla Nicor Mangilimutan thanked everyone for their support and cooperation in making the annual festival a resounding success.*