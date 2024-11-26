Two Moms Crowned MUPH - Negros and MUPH - Bacolod

Two young mothers were crowned in the inaugural edition of Miss Universe Philippines - Negros Occidental and Miss Universe Philippines - Bacolod City during the coronation night held at the SMX Convention Center in Bacolod City on November 24, 2024.

The newly crowned queens are Ms. Franches Anne Laquiba from Pontevedra, who was named Miss Universe Philippines - Negros Occidental, and Mrs. Louise Lian Enumerable Bobe from Murcia, who was crowned Miss Universe Philippines - Bacolod.

The first runner-up for Miss Universe Philippines - Negros Occidental is Ms. Althea Nicole Gandingan, representing Talisay City. She also won the titles of Ms. SM Store, Ms. Steel Art Billboard, and Ms. Ambassadress.

The second runner-up is Ms. Patricia Ysabel Galapino, representing Ilog. The third runner-up is Ms. Mary Angelique Faye Caballero, representing Silay City, and the fourth runner-up is Ms. Bernie Larit, representing Bago City.

Special and Corporate Awards

Ms. Franches Anne Laquiba of Pontevedra received special awards for Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown.

Mrs. Louise Lian Enumerable Bobe was awarded Ms. Photogenic, Ms. Cravee, Ms. Merczi Pasalubong, and the People’s Choice Award.

Ms. Dissa Aduana Figueroa of Kabankalan City won the titles of Ms. Ink Swift and Ms. Pink Muhly.

Ms. Patricia Ysabel Galapino from Ilog was awarded Ms. Global Strategic and Ms. Mandaue Foam.

The winners for Ms. Toastmasters were Ms. Jonalyn Grace Diamena from Valladolid and Ms. CJ Lois Nicole Hulleza Wong from Sipalay.

Ms. Althea Nicole Gandingan from Talisay was crowned Ms. Maharlika.

For Ms. Grab PH, the winners were Ms. Carvi Lacson from Escalante and Ms. Frances Marie Monsale from Granada. Ms. Monsale was also recognized as Ms. Grab Mobility. Ms. Bernie Larit from Bago City and Ms. Allana Brodit from Cauayan were crowned Ms. Grab Delivery.

Ms. Ina Marie Hengelmolen from Pulupandan was named Ms. SM City Bacolod, while Ms. Elvie Mae Barrios from Victorias City and Ms. Angeline Shaine Javellana from Cadiz were named Ms. Ambassadress.

Ms. Precious Ramiragen Batiancila from La Carlota was crowned Ms. Roy’s Hotel Convention Center and was also named Ms. National University Bacolod.

Ms. Ina Marie Hengelmolen from Pulupandan was awarded Ms. Seda Hotel, and Ms. Mary Angelique Faye Caballero from Silay was crowned Ms. Park Inn by Radisson.

Meanwhile, Esthetica Rehab Medic and Wellness Center, owned by Ms. Kashmere Granada, served as the official Beauty and Aesthetics Partner of Miss Universe Philippines - Negros Occidental. Ms. Granada is also the lead organizer of the Miss Universe PH - Negros Occidental.

The production team includes Production Head: Citoy Tano; Production Manager: Johanna Tano; Marketing Head: Diane Ramos;Media & Public Relations Head: Izrah Regalia;Creative Head: Khalil Gib Estrano ;Head Stylists: James Larnelle, Rayven Cosas, and Jude Chael.