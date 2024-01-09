Birthdays are always special to the celebrants, the parents, and the guests.

Little ones indeed enjoy genuine happiness seeing everyone in the family and the circle of friends gathered for a celebration.

Khayelyn Belle A. Barrientos celebrated her 2nd Birthday on January 5 at Camilla’s Cafe and Restaurant, C.L. Montelibano Drive, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City.

Her parents Kevin and Maxine Joanne Barrientos were happy to host a celebration for their firstborn Khayelyn whom they considered “Two Sweet.”

The children who attended enjoyed the Magic performed by a magician.

Children who participated in the games also had their prizes.

Khayelen Belle is the granddaughter of teacher Bellie Mar and Garry Alositain and the great-granddaughter of retired teacher Melba Cañet.

Khayelen is a happy child who displays excitement whenever she receives gifts and is excited to open them while she claps her hands.

Her parents thanked those who came to the birthday celebration and made them truly happy and grateful.*