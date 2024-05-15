Two Victorias centenarians receive cash grants from Province

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental in collaboration with the Victorias City Social Welfare and Development Office distributed financial assistance to two Victoriasanon centenarians, May 14.

Rodrigo Olis from Barangay VI and Teresa Soberano from Barangay XXI each received a Php 100,000 cash grant.

Provincial Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Councilor Joji Larraga, City Social Welfare and Development Officer Joy Reunir, RSW, Executive Assistant Joseph Andrei Garcia, and OSCA Head Erlinda Sarito were present during the turnover.

Representatives from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, the Provincial Treasurer Office, and DSWD Field Office VI were also in attendance.

Governor Lacson and other officials expressed their gratitude and admiration for the centenarians and emphasized their contributions to the community.

This distribution of financial assistance is part of the efforts of the provincial government to provide support and improve the welfare of its elderly population.

It stands as a symbol of respect and appreciation for the wisdom and experiences that centenarians bring to the community. (PR)