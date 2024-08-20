UCARE hopes NEPC to provide reliability, security of electric power

Roy Cordova, convenor of Utilities Consumers Advocates for Reforms (UCARE), said he hopes that the Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC), the joint venture partner of Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), will achieve its mandate to provide reliability and security of electric power.

“UCARE is very optimistic that the mandate to Negros Power to provide reliability and security of electric power will be achieved because of the transition period between Ceneco and NEPC,” he said.

After President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the NEPC’s Law, he added that in day one, the Negros Power linemen also started fixing the distribution lines, transformers, among others.

Cordova noted that the President signed Republic Act Number 12011 on July 26, 2024. This legislation will come into effect fifteen days after publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

Ceneco's coverage area includes the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Silay, and Talisay; and the towns of Don Salvador Benedicto and Murcia.

On August 1, the Negros Power started their operation at their temporary office on the 2nd Floor East 3 Building (Robinsons East) Burgos Avenue, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City.

“It’s normal that we experience unscheduled or scheduled power interruptions because of the repairs done. At the end of the day, after the 24/7 operation and maintenance by NEPC, all is well and ends well for the consumers,” Cordova said.

Cordova appealed to the consumers to give Negros Power time to implement their five years development plan to rehabilitate and modernize the old aged facilities of Ceneco./MAP