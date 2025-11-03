Undas 2025 'generally peaceful' in NIR

THE observance of Undas 2025 across the Negros Island Region (NIR) was generally peaceful, with no major untoward incidents recorded from October 31 to November 2, 2025, the regional director of Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) said on Monday, November 3.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, said through the intensified implementation of Ligtas Undas 2025, thr PRO-NIR deployed police personnel to cemeteries, transport terminals, major thoroughfares, and other areas of public convergence to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order.

He said Police Assistance Desks were also established in strategic locations to provide immediate response and assistance to the public.

Ibay also commended the dedication and vigilance of all police units, local government partners, and force multipliers for their unwavering cooperation in ensuring a safe and peaceful observance of the annual occasion.

He also expressed his appreciation to the public for their discipline and adherence to safety advisories, which significantly contributed to the smooth and secure commemoration of Undas throughout the Negros Island Region.

“The successful and peaceful observance of Undas 2025 reflects the strong collaboration between the police, local government units, and the community. We will continue to uphold our commitment to maintaining public safety and security at all times,” Ibay said.

He said PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its mission to deliver quality police service and ensure the safety and security of the community in all events and occasions. (MAP)