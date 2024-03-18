‘Under a Piaya Moon’ wins big at Cinepanalo film fest

The first film directed by Negrense Kurt Soberano dubbed as “Under a Piaya Moon,” (Ang Bulan daw Piaya), won the first Cinepanalo Film Festival along with the other film “Push Cart Tales” in rites held at Gateway Cinema in Cubao, Quezon City on March 15.

The said film was starred by Negrense multi-awarded actors Joel Torre, Charito Ferrer-Motus, Pau Dimaranan, and Jeff Moses.

The Cinepanalo Film Festival was organized by Puregold to provide the opportunity for young artists to have a platform to showcase their artistry filming skills and talents.

“Under a Piaya Moon” was filmed in Bacolod City, Province of Negros Occidental which depicted a scene way back in the 1980 in Bacolod City where a young man aspires to continue the family legacy by winning an inter-city pastry competition with the help of his feuding grandfather and grandmother.

The said film was named Best Full-Length Feature Film award with technical awards as Best Editing, Cinematography and Production Design, and Best Supporting Actor for Joel Torre.

The Bakunawa Film Production, Green Pelican Studios, Jungle Room Creatives and Nathan Bringuer.

“Under a Piaya Moon is a collaborative effort of different artists and filmmakers from Negros Occidental. We are very honored that Cine Panalo has recognized the craftsmanship we, Negrenses, have in showcasing our story which represents the rich culture of our province,” said award-winning film director Kurt Soberano.

“Of course, all of these would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the production crew, actors, and most especially the executive producers Ms. Ivy Piedad, Mr. Chris Cahilig, Ms. Claudia Diaz Cojuangco, Mr. Ian Lo, and Mr. Willy Au, and to our producers Merzci Pasalubong, and Quan Delicacies for their major contributions in making this project possible,” Soberano said.