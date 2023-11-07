Unega eyeing 3 officials for vice governor in 2025

The United Negros Alliance (Unega) is eyeing three incumbent officials for vice governor in tandem with Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson for the 2025 elections.

Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr., secretary-general of Unega, however, would not yet reveal the names of the three officials.

Though he confirmed that Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer has already decided to make a comeback as congressman of the Fourth District as his wife, incumbent Rep. Juliet Marie Ferrer, will end her term in 2025 and has already decided not to run for vice governor.

It is part of the merger agreement between Unega and Love Negros that Unega will field the vice governor while Love Negros will field the candidate for governor.

Escalante said Monday, November 6, that he was not included in the three names that the party is eyeing for vice governor, as well as the names of La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan who will also end her term in 2025, and Salvador Benedictor Mayor Marxlene Dela Cruz.

Escalante also said that Unega leader, Second District Rep. Alfredo Marañon III, is determined to finish his term in the district.

He said they will meet with Marañon on November 17 to discuss the coming 2025 elections.*