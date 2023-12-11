Unega holds Christmas party; no discussion of politics

"No politics was discussed," Cadiz City Mayor and United Negros Alliance (Unega) secretary-general Salvador Escalante Jr. said about their gathering on December 9.

Escalante said it was just a Christmas party that members of Unega enjoyed.

"No politics was discussed. The members said it is still 10 months before the filing of candidacies," Escalante added.

All the mayors of Unega, along with all the board members, attended the said party, he said.

Escalante said the only absent incumbent official was Himamaylan City Vice Mayor Justin Gatuslao, who attended his graduation in Manila with his sister, Board Member Rita Gatuslao.

He said no date has been set yet when the party will meet again to possibly discuss the 2025 elections.

Under the coalition agreement between Unega and Love Negros, the latter will nominate a member in tandem with incumbent Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who will seek a last term in 2025.

Earlier, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer announced that he would return to the 4th District to replace his wife, incumbent Rep. Juliet Marie Ferrer, who is in her last term.

Many are guessing that Ferrer will choose Board Member Jose Benito Alonso to be the allied vice gubernatorial candidate in tandem with Lacson in the 2025 elections.*