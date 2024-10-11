Unega, Love Negros back Ferrer, Zayco

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said members of Unega and Love Negros support the candidacy of Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer as congressman of the fourth district and Former Governor Isidro Zayco in his bid for Mayor of Kabankalan City in the coming May 12, 2025 elections.

Lacson said members of the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC) in the fourth district who are not members of the alliance of Unega and Love Negros may back Ferrer's challenger.

Lacson who is one of the leaders of Love Negros is a member of NPC while Ferrer who is the President of Unega is the Provincial Head of the National Unity Party (NUP). His challenger Lea Delfinado is a member of NPC.

Lacson pointed out that the NPC national office knows the Unega and Love Negros Alliance since 2019, "and that they appreciate this local alliance that we have forged here and support our stand here," Lacson clarified.

Meanwhile, Lacson said the filing of candidacy of former Vice Governor Genaro "Lim-ao" Alvarez for Mayor of Kabankalan City was surprising.

He reiterated his support for Zayco's bid for Mayor of Kabankalan City.

But Lacson said Alvarez ran as an Independent candidate.

"It happened during the last day of filing and we are trying to sort out on how to address the situation," Lacson said.

"I have already committed to Zayco," he said.

Zayco and Alvarez are also members of NPC.

" The move of former Congressman Lim-ao was very surprising that's why we are hoping that we can sort this out," Lacson further said. (TDE)