Unega-Love's VG bet may be known in December

The three names that are being eyed to be the vice gubernatorial candidates of the United Negros Alliance and Love Negros for the 2025 elections would be known in December, Cadiz City Mayor and Unega secretary general Salvador Escalante, Jr. said over the weekend.

Escalante also confirmed that most of the possible contenders are from southern Negros.

"It may take place during the Christmas party of Unega," Escalante also said.

Escalante also said that the endorsements of Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez and his father Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez in the reelection bid of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson in 2025 go with the notion that the coalition between Unega and Love Negros is very strong.

"On our part with Unega, we always maintain our coalition with the governor. These endorsements now manifest the strong commitment of Love Negros members to their incumbent governor. We at Unega are satisfied enough with the performance of the governor for him to continue our nod and our support for his reelection bid this coming 2025 elections," Escalante said.

On the possibility that he could be one of those being eyed for the vice gubernatorial post, Escalante said, "I have categorically stated that I have still a lot of work to do in Cadiz City. I have started several plans already that cannot be finished in 2025 and I owe this to the people of Cadiz. I have to sacrifice my personal gains for the people of Cadiz. I have to satisfy and deliver my constituent." Escalante explained.*