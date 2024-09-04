Unega members to gather for general assembly

About 200 members of the United Negros Alliance (Unega) will attend the party's general assembly on Saturday, Sept. 7, Cadiz City Mayor and Unega Secretary General Salvador Escalante said.

He said during the meeting the party will also reveal its official lineup for the coming 2025 elections.

Earlier, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, Unega President said they invited Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson during the meeting set on Saturday at Nature's Village Hotel in Talisay City.

Escalante said those who will attend the meeting area mayors and other local officials who are members of the party.

Lacson is an official of Love Negros along with Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez.

Under the Unega and Love Alliance, Love will file a candidate for Governor while Unega will file a candidate for Vice Governor. Board Member Jose Benito Alonzo has been chosen by Unega to run as Vice Governor as the running mate of Lacson.