Unega to hold general assembly

The United Negros Alliance (Unega) will hold a general assembly three months before the filing of Certificate of Candidacy on October 2024, Cadiz City Mayor and Unega Secretary General Salvador Escalante Jr. said Tuesday, December 12.

By that time, it would be determined who would be the party's official candidate for vice governor and other local positions, he said.

He said that during their Christmas Party on December 9, all 13 mayors under Unega were present, and that the majority wants Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer to seek re-election in the coming 2025 elections.

"The decision lies with the Vice Governor, and nothing is definite yet about the 2025 elections," Escalante said.

Ferrer has already announced that he will make a comeback as fourth district representative in the coming election, as he will be succeeding his wife's term that will end in 2025.

Under their alliance with Love Negros, it is Unega that will nominate who to field for vice governor, while Love Negros will choose the governor.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has also already declared to seek reelection for his last term in 2025.*