Unega to reveal 2025 lineup next week

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer who is the president of United Negros Alliance revealed that the party will hold its general assembly and present its line-up for the coming 2025 elections.

Ferrer also said his comeback as a congressman in the fourth district is already in place.

He is reported to be challenged by retired DPWH Regional Director Engineer Lea Delfinado as she is reportedly going around the district.

Ferrer has picked Fourth District Board Member Jose Benito Alonzo to be his successor. He said he has not received information yet about the possible opponent of Alonzo.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson earlier said he is comfortable with Alonzo as his running mate.

Ferrer said they will resolve during the general assembly some areas where both candidates are members of Unega like the case of Moises Padilla where incumbent Mayor Ella Garcia is reported to be challenged by Vice Mayor Ian Villaflor.

In Kabankalan City, Ferrer said he cannot confirm yet about the party's support for any candidate.

Although there are reports that Board Member Valentino Miguel Alonzo who is a member of Unega may join the race for Mayor Ferrer said he has not yet formally informed the party if he has that plan of running in the City.

Alonzo could be the third force in the reported Zayco-Zayco tandem referring to former Governor Isidro Zayco and Vice Mayor Miguel Zayco versus Miranda-Miranda referring to Mayor Benjie Miranda and his wife Divine Grace.

Ferrer said Alonzo has not yet informed the party of his plans.

In the fifth district, Ferrer said the Arroyo family has not yet indicated about the early reports that Dina Arroyo, daughter of the late Congressman Ignacio Iggy Arroyo will run against incumbent congressman Dino Yulo or Dino vs. Dina.

Ferrer said Unega will not interfere in some other districts except in the second district where incumbent Congressman Alfredo "Thirdy" Marañon the president of Unega will seek re-election and will make a comeback in the fourth district. (TDE)