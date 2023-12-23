‘UNFAIR PROGRAM’ | Hundreds of drivers, small time operators join rally to stop jeepney phaseout

Hundreds of traditional jeepney drivers and small time operators in Bacolod City trooped to the Fountain of Justice on Friday, December 22, to stop the imminent phaseout of jeepneys by the national government.

The drivers and small public utility vehicle (PUV) operators stressed that they strongly opposed the December 31 deadline of the franchise consolidation mandated by the government's PUV modernization program.

They stressed that it directly threatens the livelihoods of small operators and drivers relying on individual franchises to support their families.

“The consolidation forces us to relinquish control of our routes to corporate entities or cooperatives, stripping away our autonomy,” the group stressed.

They said that the franchise consolidation within the PUV Modernization Program is “purported to enhance transportation, yet it evidently serves big corporations' interests, aiming for a monopoly rather than genuine modernization.”

Over 80 percent, or 140,000 drivers and 60,000 small operators, are dependent on individual franchises in the Philippines, they said, stressing that in Bacolod City alone, more than 2,000 jeepney drivers will face the brunt of this move.

The program's outcome—a one-route, one-franchise system—favors large entities possessing a minimum of 15 modern PUV units, leaving traditional operators and drivers sidelined and unemployed, they said.

They also stressed that the proposed program benefits large corporations through incentivized loans from banks for purchasing modern PUVs at significantly lower interest rates compared to what individual operators can access. “The absence of a clear plan for those displaced by this program showcases the government's negligence towards those affected,” they added.

“We stand united with the nationwide strike on December 21 and 22 against this unfair franchise consolidation and modernization program. The filing of a petition by the transport group Piston with the Supreme Court seeking a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against this consolidation affirms our constitutional right to association, as forcing operators to join associations goes against our fundamental rights,” they said.

The drivers and small time operators also emphasized that their opposition to the franchise consolidation and modernization program does not signify their resistance to progress. “To genuinely enhance public transport, the government should subsidize our acquisition of modern units and involve us throughout the decision-making processes,” they said.

“For a truly people-centric modernization to flourish, we advocate for the nationalization of our transport system. Relying on foreign investors prioritizes profit over the welfare of small operators and drivers. Nationalization of our transport industry would ensure that our transportation system serves the needs of the people and safeguards the interests of local operators and drivers,” they also said.

They also urged the government to junk Department of Transportation (DOTr) Department Order (DO) 2017-011, or the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG), and other relevant Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issuances which seek to phase out traditional jeepneys.

“Our livelihoods are at stake, and we demand a more inclusive and fair modernization plan that doesn't sacrifice the welfare of small-time operators and drivers. This issue doesn't only affect us as drivers and operators, but it impacts commuters' daily lives too,” they said.