Unifed opposes RPT hikes in Negros Occidental

THE United Sugar Producers Federation (Unifed) approved a resolution expressing strong opposition to the proposed increase in real property tax (RPT) in Negros Occidental.

This followed an advisory from the Provincial Government reminding the public of the Proposed Schedule of Market Values (SMV) for all real properties. The advisory complies with Republic Act (RA) 12001, also known as the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act, set for implementation this 2026.

Unifed Chairman Manuel Lamata and the Board of Directors signed the resolution. The board members include Exequiel Maranon, Adnan Buenafe, Claude Schulze, Zosimo Dianongco Jr., Ricardo Yulo, Joseph Edgar Sarrosa, Bonifacio Pena, Jose Nadie Arceo, Miguel Yusay, Edgardo Acuna, and Anthony Ramos.

Unifed urged authorities to reconsider and defer the increase until economic conditions stabilize and the financial capacity of constituents improves.

The SMV determines RPT, capital gains tax, and other documentary stamp taxes used by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Unifed officials said increasing RPT under present conditions is untimely and may adversely affect economic recovery and public welfare.

They said while they recognize the role of taxation in supporting government programs, infrastructure, and public services, any increase at this time imposes an additional financial burden on property owners, including homeowners, farmers, and business operators.

“Many constituents have yet to recover from economic challenges and struggling to meet their daily needs,” they said.

They noted that global tensions and conflicts in the Middle East contribute to economic uncertainties affecting local and national economies.

"The rising fuel prices have led to increased transportation and production costs that has significantly affected prices and goods and services and the noticeable increase in the cost of basic commodities has put a strain on households, particularly those belonging to vulnerable and low-income sectors," Unifed officials said.

Any increase at the moment is counterproductive and will harm the nation, they said. (MAP)