UNIFED urges SRA to double its efforts in inspecting sugar mills

The United Sugar Producers Federation of the Philippines (UNIFED) is urging the Sugar Regulatory Administration to fast-track inspection and demands proper calibration of sugar mill equipment.

UNIFED President Manuel Lamata said he "questions the integrity of sugar mills" after "very doubtful" results of LKGTC or 50-kilo bag per ton of cane of their members' produce as released by the mills.

"We have had truckloads of canes which reportedly have 0 LKGTC as extracted by the mills which makes us suspect that something strange is going on," Lamata said.

He added that sugar groups were allowed before to have their chemists in the mills to check the veracity of mills' extractions but this practice has been discontinued since.

Lamata said that while the long drought will affect the LKGTC, "the results so far have been suspecting and we urge the SRA to ensure that mill equipment is calibrated so as not to shortchange our sugar farmers."

SRA Administrator Pablo Azcona released a memo last November 4 ordering the creation of inspection teams in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao to conduct "random inspections focusing on analyzing samples' sucrose content, Brix and apparent purity" after it received complaints from farmers of very low to 0 LKGTC results since they started milling last month.

Lamata said that he hopes that mills are not taking advantage of the farmers and asks the DA and SRA to ensure that the planters are protected from this situation.

The average figure in the past was 1.7 LKGTC on 50 tons per hectare but since the start of the milling season, it has gone down to 1.44 LKGTC. (TDE)