Union assures no work stoppage during Ceneco, NEPC transition

The acting president of Ceneco Union of Rational Employees (Cure) assured that there will be no work stoppage during the transition of the joint venture agreement between Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. and Negros Electric Power Corp.

Marbie Cabardo, acting president of Cure, said that they have already agreed in principle with the management about the gratuity and rehiring of Ceneco employees.

"We are just waiting for the franchise of NEPC. We are undergoing negotiation with the management and with NEPC with regards to JVA (joint venture agreement), and we are hoping for good results," Cabardo said.

Per the contract with the JVA, all employees will be separated from Ceneco, and based on the labor code and their Collective Bargaining Agreement, the management should follow that they will be given gratuity depending on the number of years they served with Ceneco, Cabardo said.

“We have laid it down on the table. We are also happy with talks with the management and we already agreed in principle because of the good treatment of the management on the issue,” Cabardo added.*