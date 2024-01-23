Union leaders ask Lacson to release performance bonus

The Progressive Alliance of Capitol Employees (Pace) is asking the provincial government of Negros Occidental to release their performance-based bonus (PBB), its president, Ruben Diamante, said Monday, January 22.

Diamante said the PBB now has a legal basis, citing Memorandum Circular No. 2023-1-FRM dated August 22, 2023, outlining the guidelines for the grant of the PBB.

He said among the requirements for the release of the bonus is for the local government unit to be awarded the Seal of Good Local Government (SGLG) given by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The provincial government of Negros Occidental was among the LGUs in the Philippines that qualified to receive the SGLG for 2022.

Diamante also said the PBB is equivalent to 60 percent of regular and casual employees' salaries.

"We leave it to the wisdom of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson when he will release it," he added.*