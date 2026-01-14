Union urges SRA to provide clear information on proposed sugar exportation

THE National Congress of Unions in the Sugar Industry of the Philippines (Nacusip-TUCP) and its allied organizations called on the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) and other concerned agencies to clarify details of the proposed export of sugar to the United States (US).

Nacusip-TUCP national president Roland de la Cruz said the SRA has announced plans to export 100,000 metric tons of sugar to the US.

He noted that the announcement comes as the local sugar industry continues to deal with declining prices and ongoing difficulties faced by sugar farmers and agrarian reform beneficiaries since the start of the milling season in October 2025.

De la Cruz said there is still no publicly available sugar order outlining the framework and guidelines for the export program.

“Why has the SRA not yet published the sugar order that will govern the export of such a significant volume?” he asked.

He said the absence of public documentation raises concerns about transparency and the extent of stakeholder participation in the decision-making process.

De la Cruz also raised questions about the financial implications of the export plan, citing volatility in global sugar prices and the risk of losses.

“Who will absorb the financial impact if the export program results in losses? Will government funds be used to subsidize the transactions?” he said.

He added that if subsidies are being considered, the government should also explain why similar funding cannot be allocated to a government-financed domestic sugar buying program being proposed by industry stakeholders.

“Clear information on subsidy mechanisms is important for public understanding of the program,” de la Cruz said.

Nacusip-TUCP, its allied organizations, and the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Council likewise expressed reservations about the timing of the announcement.

Council chairperson Elisama Gregorio said the export plan was announced several months into the milling season, when farmers and agrarian reform beneficiaries have already been experiencing financial strain.

She also appealed to the Land Bank of the Philippines to consider a moratorium on penalties, interest, and other charges on loans incurred by agrarian reform beneficiaries and their organizations, citing the current slump in sugar prices.

Gregorio said future policy measures for the sugar industry should be anchored on transparency, accountability, and long-term sustainability that consider both farmer welfare and national interest. (MAP)