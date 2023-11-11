UnionBank campaign launches UB Negosyante

Solidifying its reputation of being a bank for MSMEs, Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) recently launched UB Negosyante, its “powered Up” solution for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) At the Podium Hall in Mandaluyong last Nov 8. The new brand for UnionBank’s MSME business banking was unveiled to the media and launched to a gathering of MSME clients and prospects.

UB Negosyante’ s powered up campaign comes on the heels of the Bank’s business banking app being recognized as the Best Smart Payments Solution by an SME Bank by The Digital Banker at the recently held Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2023 in Singapore. UB Negosyante was launched with the aim of supporting MSMEs in their entrepreneurial journey by prioritizing their needs, whether they’re small and medium business owners, sole proprietors, or micropreneurs who want to take their business to the next level.

UnionBank launched the MSME Business Banking app in 2021 and the powered up UB Negosyante builds on the benefits of the original app as it has enhanced tools that can help entrepreneurs take their business even further. During the launch, UnionBank showcased successful MSME clients while Marketing Entrepreneurship Mentor (and UnionBank independent director) Josiah Go shared Innovation tips for the attendees and participated in a fireside chat with seasoned entrepreneurs, Mr. Jorge Wieneke & Ms. Nene Tamayo-Plamio in a program hosted by Ms Lia Cruz.

According to UnionBank Institutional Segment Marketing Head Dino Velasco, the new name was the result of a survey and collaboration efforts conducted among business owners and the Bank's existing MSME clients with the goal of assessing their sentiments regarding potential enhancements to the app's name. The survey findings revealed a strong preference for the name due to its simplicity and relatability.

“SMEs face so many challenges due to various pain points which can be discouraging to them. We wanted to address those pain points, so we put together a single user experience through the UB Negosyante app that will address those pain points, may they be related to collection, reconciliation, disbursement, just to name a few,” said UnionBank Business Banking Head Jaypee Soliman.

To support the new solution, UnionBank also launched the "Powered UP" campaign, which will promote all the features of the new solution and how they can benefit entrepreneurs, as well as provide tips and best practices that will aid them in their entrepreneurial journey.

Among the tools available with the rebranded UB Negosyante is the improved mobile app, a fully-featured mobile application that allows SMEs to transfer funds, pay bills, collect payments, and deposit checks on the go. It comes with BizStarter, a basic checking account that requires a low opening and maintaining balance of just P5000.

There's also QRPH/UPAY for MSMEs, an all-in-one payment acceptance hub that allows merchants to collect payments easily via QR or link. In return, customers can pay through various channels such as banks, E-wallets, over the counter, and more.

Through the new app, customers can also apply for loans with a multi-purpose credit line up to P10 million; an MD line which is a credit line up to P10 million, available to medical practitioners; and the Dealer Financing Line, a non-secured credit line that enables buyers from supply chain companies to pay their dues efficiently through a digital platform, among many others. (PR)