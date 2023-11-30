UnionBank, EO Philippines link up to provide world-class biz solutions

As part of Union Bank of the Philippines’ (UnionBank) advocacy to Tech Up businesses through trailblazing innovation and world-class business solutions, AsiaMoney’s 2023s Best Bank for SMEs, recently partnered with the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) in the Philippines.

In a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing ceremony last Oct. 26 at UnionBank Plaza in Pasig City, UnionBank and EO Philippines forged the partnership agreement.

Through the partnership, UnionBank will offer solutions to EO members and their life partners that will cater to their entrepreneurial needs. Included in the program are the issuance of a UnionBank Platinum MasterCard to qualified members and an affinity program through the UnionBank GlobalLinker platform wherein EO members can easily connect digitally and provide special discounts and offers to fellow EO members.

On the EO side, it will be opening its doors to UnionBank for participation in their learning events and programs. EO members may also be tapped as mentors and speakers for UnionBank events, allowing them to share their entrepreneurial expertise and best practices.

Present in the event are EO Philippines President Benjamin So, and Strategic Alliance Partner Heads Jun Lao and Lawrence Cobankiat, and from UnionBank, Head of Transaction Banking Center, Mon Duarte, and Head of Institutional Segment Marketing, Dino Velasco, and key representatives from both organizations.

“UnionBank and EO share common values, and the solution that you have, I think it will resonate with our members and our community. It’s very straightforward and relevant for us and it will help add value to our membership and everyone in our community,” said So.

“This alliance between UnionBank and EO is such a good match-up. There’s a commonality in the desire to develop this entrepreneurial spirit. I think you have the best products to assist any business owner, to make their banking more efficient, to make transactions simpler, with less bureaucracy. Hopefully, we could all use the products that UnionBank has to make our business processes a lot simpler, faster, and cheaper,” said Lao.

“I think this kind of relationship is going to not just bring more business for us and better banking for EO members, but also new ideas for both of us,” said Duarte. (PR)