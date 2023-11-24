UnionBank launches¬ premiere expert wealth management programs

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) recently launched two new wealth programs, UnionBank Elite and UnionBank Access, as part of the Aboitiz-led bank’s commitment to provide an elevated wealth management experience for its valued clients.

Harnessing the strengths of its acquired Citi Wealth business, the two newly unveiled wealth programs bring together time-tested propositions, and even making it better with innovative wealth management approaches from UnionBank.

UnionBank Elite, the new premier wealth segment, offers elevated wealth management service to customers with its top-notch propositions. Elite customers are not only guided by a team of wealth management experts with proven track record and experience in investment and financial planning, they are also able to get exclusive access to more local and international investment options to match their need for diversification.

Curated experiences and benefits, as well as first dibs to new releases and exclusive events, also await Elite customers. To start the roster of exciting offers, new Elite customers can get up to P1 Million cash credits if they open an account until December 31, 2023.

Therese Chan, UnionBank Wealth and Brokerage Head and Board Director of UnionBank Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage Inc. (UFSI), shared “We have also enhanced our wealth program for the emerging affluent, keeping in mind the children of our clients who may be in the process of creating their own wealth,” in reference to UnionBank Access, which was

also launched to target the next generation of wealth builders.

For the ultra-wealthy segment, UnionBank Private Banking continues to champion discretionary wealth management and succession planning for families.

As a thought leader in expert wealth advisory, UnionBank also held its Market Outlook event for the second half of the year. This facilitated relevant discussions and offered invaluable and actionable insights on current issues and trends in the Asian and Global markets. Special focus was given to artificial intelligence and megatrends, and the investment opportunities these offer.

Anthony Kruger, Director, CAIA, and APAC Head of Platform Strategy at BlackRock, and Jason Lim, Director of Retail Distribution (Southeast Asia) at Allianz Global Investors, led the two-day market event as speakers. BlackRock and Allianz Global Investors are among UFSI’s fund house partners.

UFSI President and CEO Ramon Melchor Tejero led the celebratory toasts that concluded the event, “To the future that awaits us, filled with innovation and exciting possibilities. And to our exceptional clients, thank you for your loyalty and support that have propelled us forward. Here’s to redefining wealth management with UnionBank.” (PR)