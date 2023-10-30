UnionBank pioneers as first virtual asset services provider in PH

Banking Innovation trailblazer Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) recently achieved another first in the industry after securing a Certificate of Authority from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to operate as a virtual asset service provider (VASP).

This makes UnionBank the first and only universal bank in the Philippines, licensed to offer virtual asset exchange services. UnionBank celebrated the landmark achievement during the ceremonial presentation of the license to UnionBankers last September 27 at UnionBank Plaza in Pasig City.

With the VASP license, UnionBank will be able to tap into new markets and opportunities, explore new ways of addressing evolving client needs like never before, and remain at the forefront of technological advancements ensuring its competitiveness in the digital financial space. Together with its commitment to innovation, regulatory compliance, and customer-centricity, the license enables the Bank to become more future-ready, ready to serve and lead in an evolving financial landscape.

The adoption of blockchain technology has been integral to UnionBank's future-proofing strategy, and the Bank has been actively exploring potential use cases, including cryptocurrencies, to adapt to evolving customer needs and financial trends. In 2019, the Bank launched the country’s first bank-operated, two-way virtual currency ATM located in its digital branch “The ARK” in Makati City, which allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Drawing upon the insights gained from the virtual asset ecosystem, the Bank can discover additional applications for blockchain technology that extend beyond virtual assets.

"This is a testament to the pioneering effort of the [Emerging Technology] team and the spirit of innovation by UnionBank," said UnionDigital Bank President and CEO Henry Aguda during the ceremony.

"Strategically, this will pay off in the next coming years especially when a lot of investors are going into blockchain and tokenization."

The license will also help strengthen the Bank's focus on customer-centricity, especially its ability to provide innovative solutions that enhance its clients’ overall financial well-being. In addition, the Bank's expanded offerings through the license can provide clients with more comprehensive financial experiences, covering a broader range of financial services powered by blockchain, such as lending, cross-border payments, and other smart contract-based financial products.

The VASP license positions the Bank as a responsible player in the digital finance ecosystem, particularly in terms of surveillance and compliance.

UnionBank's focus on surveillance is not merely a regulatory requirement but a commitment to maintaining the trust of clients and of the industry as robust surveillance mechanisms help ensure the legitimacy of virtual assets and prevent illicit activities. (PR)