UnionBank, Shell revolutionize managing finances with new credit card

Fort Bonifacio Global City, February 16, 2024 – UnionBank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and Shell Pilipinas Corporation (Shell) have joined forces to introduce a game-changing credit card that aims to revolutionize the way consumers manage their finances while giving them the rewards they deserve.

The new UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card gives smart motorists the power to get unbelievable perks and benefits, as they enjoy big savings on fuel, toll fees, and car services.

Unbeatable savings and benefits

With a partnership that spans an impressive 25 years, UnionBank and Shell have collaborated to create a credit card that truly understands today's smart motorists.

Leveraging their combined expertise and commitment to innovation that meets customers’ needs, the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card promises unbelievable convenience and value.

The UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card is one’s passport to significant savings and exclusive perks. By fueling up at Shell stations nationwide, cardholders can save up to P15,000 annually on Shell fuel-related expenses alone.

With the highest rebates of 5% or up to P4 off per liter on Shell Fuels, a 10% discount on Shell Helix Oil Change, and 5% rebate on toll and auto shops nationwide, the savings quickly add up.

What's more, new credit card applicants who apply exclusively at any Shell station can enjoy an P8 discount per liter on their first fuel purchase.

And, zero annual fees for life can be enjoyed by those who apply during the promotional period ending April 30, 2024. Now, that’s unbeatable value from the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card!

Powering the customer ahead

With Shell's 110-year history of providing quality products and services, and UnionBank's legacy of financial expertise, the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card represents the pinnacle of customer-focused innovation.

Manoj Varma, Head of Consumer Banking of UnionBank, said, "The UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card transforms the customer’s experience because it is where convenience, rewards, and empowerment converge. We are excited to bring this new card to market and drive our customers to fuel their aspirations."

“At Shell, we’re all about making the journeys of our customers better, and this collaboration with UnionBank sets out to do just that, by providing more value for our customers. Whether they’re going to Shell for fuels, stopping over at Shell Café for a break or ensuring their car is road worthy – the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card has something to help you along your way. Kasabay mo kami sa pagsulong . “added Randy del Valle, VP & General Manager for Mobility, Shell Pilipinas Corporation.

Designed for the smart motorist

The UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card is more than just a credit card – it's a lifestyle companion for the smart motorist.

Offering unbelieavable convenience and rewards, the card allows users to fuel up, shop, dine, and travel with ease.

With global acceptance and Visa world-class security features, the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card is truly one’s road to a world of possibilities.

Power-packed launch

UnionBank and Shell officially launched the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card via a power-packed event at Grand Hyatt Manila in February. Guests were treated to exhilarating Maserati power drives, culinary delights from Executive Chef Mark Hagan, and testimonials from esteemed guests in a program hosted by celebrity model Will Devaughn who invited the attendees to “fully explore your senses and embrace the boundless moments," upon opening the program.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to power ahead with the new UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card. (PR)