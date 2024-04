The 5th District The United Blockfarm, ARB, Small Planter’s Organization (5D TUBO) holds its first general assembly, April 27, in Brgy. 5, Isabela. Gov. Eugenio Jose LAcson, 5th District Rep. Dino Yulo, Fifth District Board Members Rita Gatuslao and Anton Occeño, and other local officials joined the united planters in support of their consolidation.