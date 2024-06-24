UNO-R Class of 2024

The University of Negros Occidental Recoletos Bacolod graduates of Class 2024 during the 78th Commencement Exercises held at the school’s Amphitheater on June 22, 2024.The University of Negros Occidental Recoletos in Bacolod City held its 78th Commencement Exercises at the Amphitheater on June 22, 2024.

The Class of 2024 has 994 graduates including 12 Summa Cum Laudes, 55 Magna Cum Laudes, and 56 Cum Laudes, or 123 graduates who earned Latin Honors.

Class Valedictorian Patricia Nicole Obligado, Summa Cum Laude, of Bachelor of Science in Social Work in her Valedictory Address recalled how determined and committed she was to pursue her desired path.

It was never easy. All their hard work eased by perseverance, determination, focus, and prayers made her reach academic excellence.

SCHOOL OF LAW JURIS DOCTOR COMPLETERS

Meanwhile, there were 51 School of Law Juris Doctor completers for the Class of 2024.

School of Law Dean Atty. Dodie O. Turla said the School of Law recognized the Honor Graduates of this Batch 2024 Juris Doctor Program Completers for their exceptional academic performances during their stay in the School of Law who are worth emulating by the on-going and future students of the UNO-R School of Law.

For the 4-Year Juris Doctor Program, Abegail Bayona was named Valedictorian, and Faith Joy Abuana was named Salutatorian.

The First Honorable Mention was Ma. Arrianne Valdevieso; Second Honorable Mention was Valerie Durias; Third Honorable Mention was Joyce Deloso.

For the 5-Year Juris Doctor Program, Michael Christian Parel was named Valedictorian, and Kierstine Marie Barcelo was Salutatorian.

For Leadership Awards, Amy Grace Gargar earned the Leadership as the Law Student Council 2023-2024 President; Ressie June Pedrano, Law Student Council 2023-2024 Secretary; Mona Lydia Delina, Law Student Council 2023-2024 Representative and Stephanie Sagal, Law Student Council 2023-2024 Representative.

The SOL gave Special Recognition to Michael Christian Parel, 2nd Placer, in Purple Hearts PH's Essay Writing Contest among Law Students from all Law Schools nationwide.

Rev. Fr. Joel Alve, OAR, and the UNO-R officials, Deans, faculty, and staff congratulated all the Class 2024 graduates and completers, and may they achieve further pursuing their dreams and aspirations in life as they head toward their respective career paths.