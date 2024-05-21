UNO-R School of Law: 75 Years of Legal Excellence and Legacy

The University of Negros Occidental - Recoletos (UNO-R) School of Law, the first law school in the Province of Negros Occidental celebrates its 75th Year Diamond Anniversary starting on May 20 to May 25.

Atty. Dodie Turla, Dean of the UNO-R School of Law and the Ms. Amy Grace Gargar, School of Law Student Council President said the Institution intends to trace back its humble roots, revisit its rich history, give back to the community as well as to honor its Alumni Legal Professionals with significant contributions in the field of law and justice.

The week-long affair will begin with a Kick-Off Event and Pro Bono Rekoleto: Free Legal Clinic activity at SM City Events Center on May 20, 2024. The Pro Bono Rekoleto: Free Legal Clinic will operate until May 21, 2024 from 5:30-8:00pm. On May 22, 2022, the Diamond Jubilee King and Queen Preliminaries will be held at the UNO-Recoletos Main Lobby from 6:30pm onwards.

This Jubilee Pageant Event is a fundraising initiative that will bring together 2 candidates each from the Four Houses of the Student Body of the UNO-R School of Law (Radiantes, Audacibus, Magnificus, & Supremos), to fight for the title of UNO-R School of Law Jubilee King and Queen. On May 23, 2024, the forum “UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH THE TOPNOTCHERS” will be held at the UNO-R Little Theater from 6:30pm onwards.

This event will be graced with the presence of UNO-Recoletos School of Law Alumni Topnotchers: Atty. Lily Uy-Valencia (Top 2, 1982); and Atty. Andrea Lizares-Si (Top 6, 1986).

The forum will serve as a venue for aspiring lawyers to have a judgment-free and open zone to discuss law school and bar-related matters with the UNO-R Topnotchers.

The 75th Diamond Anniversary will be concluded with a day-long event on May 25, 2024, Saturday. The day will start off with a Motorccade (7:30am) then a Holy Mass (9:00am) at the UNO-R Oratory; and finally, the Diamond Anniversary Dinner, Masquerade Ball, and Awards Night at the SMX Convention Center.

The Dinner, Masquerade Ball and Awards Night is a homecoming event for all School of Law Alumni. The UNO-R School of Law will give awards to its alumni-legal professionals with significant contributions in the field of law and justice that embody the 75 Years of Legal Excellence and Legacy of the Institution.

The Masquerade Ball will serve as a venue for law students, faculty, and alumni alike to meet and to socialize. The Jubilee King and Queen will likewise be coronated on the eve of May 25.

This week-long celebration is the School of Law’s biggest event yet since its establishment in the year 1948.*