Rotary Friendship Exchange at DSB

As Rotary is founded on service and friendship, a team of Rotarians from

Rotary International District 6250 based in Wisconsin, U.S.A., and Rotarians from seven clubs under RI District 3850 gathered at Manggapuri in Don Salvador Benedicto on May 19 to strengthen their friendship bonds in the service of others.

District Governor Maria Ester “Mate” Espina with Governor Nominee Designate Carlo Dela Cruz, Assistant Governors, Club Presidents, Club Presidents-Elects and several others toured the visiting RFE Rotarians love the scenery of Don Salvador Benedicto and the hospitality that they received from their Rotarian counterparts in Bacolod City and other places under District 3850.

The Rotary clubs who were represented in the Rotary Friendship Exchange tour were the Rotary Club of Bacolod Central, RC of Bacolod South, RC of Bacolod - East, RC of Bacolod North, RC Victorias, RC of Metro Kalibo, and RC of Zamboanga City.

The Rotary Friendship Exchange lets Rotarians in one part of the world, experience life in another country or culture through a person to person connections across the national boundaries international understanding and goodwill are advanced.

Each District exchanged stories and information about their respective clubs and countries and also exchanged Rotary flaglets to boost their friendship bonds.

Past District Secretary Sonya Verdeflor facilitated the successful gathering at Manggapuri Resort at DSB. *