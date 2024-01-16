Educators play a vital role in shaping the future of their students.

To fulfill their teaching goals and cater to the diverse needs of their students, teachers need to adopt effective teaching practices.

The Unveiling the Synergies Workshop, led by foreign educators, aimed to empower local teachers with practical tools to enhance their professional growth.

The workshop focused on differentiated instruction and learning, providing teachers with hands-on opportunities to practice concrete and easily applicable strategies.

The participants gained insights into employing evidence-based techniques to enhance reading instruction and comprehension, catering to individual student needs.

This enlightening workshop witnessed active engagement from dedicated teachers and school heads who showcased a commitment to effective teaching practices.

Together, with their unwavering dedication, educators can create a brighter future for their students.

This endeavor was made possible through the Office of 3rd District Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez that aims to empower educators with practical tools that aim to cater to the diverse needs of their students.

The Unveiling the Synergies Workshop was held at Doña Montserrat Lopez Memorial High School in Silay City with two foreign educators Jon Nichols and Maureen Rooney leading the workshop with the presence of Silay City Councilor Ryan Gamboa and a similar sessions held at Murcia Elementary School led by Jill King and Cathy Tade.

Furthermore, another Synergies Workshop was held at Murcia Elementary School.

Jill King and Cathy Tade, unfolded with an array of engaging sessions.

Differentiated Instruction with Jill King Guided participants through the creation and leadership of differentiated activities for speaking, listening, reading, and writing.

The training was a student-centered approach, focused on everyday English and real-life experiences.

Teachers were made to experiment with strategies tailored to different learning styles, delving into topics such as leisure time activities and family vacations in the islands.

Cathy Tade's Reading Comprehension Training heightened participants' understanding of the components of reading comprehension for K-3 students.

Participants conducted activities employed to support the exploration of dynamic strategies for designing and leading effective reading lessons. The first day in Murcia witnessed the active engagement of 52 dedicated teachers and school heads from 16 public schools.*