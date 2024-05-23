Upland village in EBM get 53 solar-powered streetlights

The upland barangay of Canlusong in E. B. Magalona has received 53 solar-powered streetlights from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Municipal Government.

The total cost for the streetlights project was P1.221 million. The DSWD, thru its KALAHI-CIDSS PAMANA Program, funded P1,200,000, while the Municipal Government shouldered the P21,000.

The streetlights lighted the streets of Canlusong from barangay proper to Purok Kawayan.

DSWD, Municipal, and Barangay officials led the inauguration and turnover ceremonies today [May 22]. Leading the blessing rites was Rev. Fr. Christopher Entrata, parish priest of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Victorias City.

Representing the DSWD Field Office 6- Regional Project Management Team were community development officer Dan Donald Candare and project evaluation officer Rodolfo Gomez.

Assisting them was the Area Coordinating Team composed of area coordinator Jodymar Mendez, community empowerment facilitator Ma. Jopen Talha, and municipal financial analyst Jen Bedrio.

From the Municipal Government of E. B. Magalona were Sangguniang Bayan Member Reylan Gamboa Sr., who represented Mayor Marvin Malacon; MSWDO head Emy Lyn Hibionada, municipal area coordinator Jose Sellado, municipal community empowerment facilitator Renaleen Grace Pollentes, and municipal encoder Daniel Paez Jr.

Barangay officials present were Punong Barangay Cherry Mae Marquilencia, Sangguniang Barangay Members (Kagawad) Jocelyn Vargas, Rene Victorino, Melchor Abale, Anie Bunda, Juvelyn Serato, Riza Claire Morizo, and Melvin Cuello.

Also present were former punong barangay Meriam Porras, former barangay secretary Nevyjean Catalan, and several former Sangguniang Barangay members (kagawad). (PR)