UPLB orients Sipalay village leaders on reforestation project

The University of the Philippines - Los Banos College of Forestry and Natural Resources conducted an orientation and focus group discussion with the punong barangays of Brgy. Cabadiangan, Manlucahoc and Nabulao together with different people's organization for the ARR Project, January 15.

The project is expected to generate sustainable livelihood to Sipalaynons in the process of rehabilitating degraded and deforested areas.

This project is supported by partners from UPLB Foundation Inc. (CFNR), Marubeni Philippines Corporation, Sirawai Plywood and Lumber Corporation, Central Philippine State University, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares previously met with Professor Marlo Mendoza, Dean of the College of Forestry of the University of the Philippines - Los Baños to discuss a reforestation project last Jan. 9.

UPLB Professor Dr. John Pulhin and Dr. Canesio Predo, CPSU-Main Professor 6 Mary Ann Dagunan, DENR-CENRO Kabankalan For. Wilfredo Canto, Marubeni Philippines Corporation Eduardo Omega Jr., Palm Plantation Project manager Felix T. Occeña Jr., EnP. Leo Chua, For. Reynante Aplicy, Rosie Bayona, CPSU-Sipalay For. Ellen Sabio, ENRO and DA staff were also present. (PR)