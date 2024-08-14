URBAN DOWNTOWN SPACE TURNS INTO A FITNESS FUSION PARK

Anyone of any age and fitness level will certainly have an endorphin boost in a new “center” that supports a healthy lifestyle, a discovery that one would usually troop to for dining and entertainment, not really to sweat it out.

A little secret is out: the grounds at SM City Bacolod welcome joggers and walkers every day and at the earliest hour. It is a common sight to find individuals and small groups out early to meet the sunrise, stretching or exercising on the paved roads of the north and south wings. Best of all, a run around the complex is safe and free.

Raising the bar, the mall has added a new feature to shine the spotlight on the health-conscious lifestyle: the Fitness Fusion Park. Launched over the weekend, the park offers multi-functional spaces with innovative equipment, integrating fitness elements that are free to use by anyone, anytime.

The SM Fitness Fusion Park is a breath of fresh air, literally speaking. Located outdoors on the north wing, it is easily accessible. Lush greenery surrounds exercisers, and while it is a visible space, the surrounding plants, and low trees create an ambiance of privacy as well.

It is a spot best enjoyed early in the morning or after hours. The jewel of the Fitness Fusion Park, however, is in versatile exercise stations and state-of-the-art light fitness equipment.

Rubberized flooring also incorporates patterns that define the workout areas. Five major equipment caters to various workout styles. Combining all the features the park has to offer, one can dive into an interactive fitness system that is challenging and fun.

More importantly, the park encourages a sense of community, where friends meet – or make new connections. Whether one works out solo or by supporting each other’s goals through group exercise or dance feats, the park promotes a healthy lifestyle.

This Fitness Fusion Park right in the middle of the SM Bacolod complex is just one of the many fine ideas that urban spaces can be used for to support and motivate today’s modern city dwellers.